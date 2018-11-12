In the second case, officers responding to a call on the 3500 block of North Randolph Street in North Philadelphia about 12:10 a.m. Sunday were met by a witness who found a 50-year-old man unresponsive in the roadway, police said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office determined his injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. Police have no description of the vehicle.