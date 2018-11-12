Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help in finding the drivers in three hit-and-run deaths that happened over the weekend in different parts of the city.
The first fatal hit-run occurred about 8:25 p.m. Friday, when Brian Jones, 50, was struck while crossing Torresdale Avenue in Holmesburg by a gray Toyota Camry that had been heading east on Cottman Avenue and turned left into the victim, police said. About 15 seconds later, Jones was hit again by a dark Mitsubishi Galant that made a turn from the westbound lanes of Cottman.
Jones, of the 1200 block of Allegheny Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both the female Camry driver and the male Galant driver left the scene, police said.
In the second case, officers responding to a call on the 3500 block of North Randolph Street in North Philadelphia about 12:10 a.m. Sunday were met by a witness who found a 50-year-old man unresponsive in the roadway, police said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office determined his injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. Police have no description of the vehicle.
Less than an hour later, a 17-year-boy was hit by a car on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst, police said. The vehicle, described as a 2007 or 2008 Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, fled south on the boulevard.
The victim. identified Monday as John Gbaa, of the 7800 block of Algon Avenue, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.
Police found the car's driver-side door mirror at the scene and said the vehicle would have damage to the driver-side headlight.
Witnesses or anyone else with information about the crashes can call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call 911.