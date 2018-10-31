Way back in February, it seemed like this year's most popular Philly-inspired Halloween costume was already locked in when Eagles center Jason Kelce took the stage in a fanciful Mummers outfit at the Super Bowl parade and orated his end zone off.
In fact, an approved replica of Kelce's costume went on sale in August for $125 and was used by a fan who recreated Kelce's speech during the first Eagles home tailgate this season.
But that was in a pre-Gritty world, before the Flyers' new Hannibal Lecter-eyed mascot ice skated down a slippery slope into our cold, cold hearts and became the Delaware Valley's most popular Halloween costume. Everyone from dads to dogs is doing a witty Gritty costume ditty this year and orange you glad they are?
Yet so many other clever options for Philly-themed costumes remain that we would be remiss not to mention a few — and ask you to send in a few of your own.
Everybody's favorite Philly musical duo, Hall and Oates, makes for a surprisingly easy yet crowd-pleasing couples costume. And if millennials try to claim you're Out of Touch, tell them you don't feel the need to give the secrets to such a great costume away.
When Lee McIntyre, 29, of West Philly, thought about creating the scariest costume imaginable, their mind didn't go to spiders or snakes, but to SEPTA's Route 13 trolley when it gets diverted.
"As a former night shift commuter on the 13, a diverted trolley was one of the most frightening costumes I could think of," McIntyre said. "I do identify with it in a couple ways, though. We are both chronically late and never actually leave West Philly."
Nothing catapults dread into the hearts of Philadelphians quicker than approaching your car and finding a big blue-and-white Philadelphia Parking Authority violation notice on the windshield.
Cara Swetsky and her boyfriend, Anthony Hikes, of Center City, know that feeling all too well and parlayed their fear — and the fears of an entire city — into epic Halloween costumes by dressing as PPA enforcers this year.
They even came with violations ready to hand out, because there's no parking on the dance floor — or on most Philly streets for more than 10 minutes at a time.
"We had a blast handing out violations to people at Morgan's Pier all night, and even had working walkie talkies!" Swetsky, 26, said. "All in all, we know the PPA are hardworking folks just doing their job but for the record, it's definitely the scariest thing I've ever been for Halloween!"
Trisha Das, 32, of Point Breeze, is a diehard Eagles fan who didn't take the obvious Kelce-as-a-Mummer or plastic underdog mask route this year.
Das upped her game by dressing as the Lombardi Trophy and insisting that her fiancé, Sean Wheeler, dress as former Eagles player Brian Dawkins, whom she considers an inspiration and a leader.
We think this couple's costume is a touchdown though we're still waiting for someone to do the ultimate Iggles couple's costume: A greased pole and a drunken fan attempting to climb it.
Like a boss, Joey Breeding, 33, of Point Breeze, did a costume mashup of Bruce Springsteen and the Jersey Devil — two of New Jersey's favorite sons who are "just trying to make it in this crazy world," Breeding said.
"The Jersey Devil is from the Pine Barrens of South Jersey and Bruce Springsteen from North Jersey," Breeding said. "My costume breaks down those geographical barriers just like these two did, their songs and tales spreading beyond where they're from and being embraced by all of New Jersey and the world over."
Now this is a costume we think everyone on the Streets of Philadelphia can get behind.