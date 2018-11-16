It's Philadelphia Marathon weekend and there will be street closures Saturday for the Half Marathon  and the Rothman 8K  and on Sunday for the Marathon.

The Philadelphia Police Department has issued the following schedule of street closures.

Friday 

2:45 p.m.

Eastbound inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street.

Saturday

2 a.m.

Eakins Oval

Ben Franklin Parkway, from 20th Street to Eakins Oval.

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Kelly Drive.

Kelly Drive, inbound, from Fairmount Avenue.

Spring Garden Street Bridge, inbound from Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

Martin Luther King Drive, inbound at the Sweet Briar Cut-off

4 a.m.

Ramp closures to all but authorized vehicles & shuttle buses for the Half Marathon:

Westbound I-676 at 22nd Street.

Eastbound I-676 at 23rd Street

Eastbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street

6 a.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway, 20th  to 16th 

16th Street, Race to Market

Market Street, 16th to Sixth

Sixth Street, Race to Chestnut

Chestnut Street, Sixth to Fifth

Fifth Street, Chestnut to Race

Race Street, Fifth to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard, Race to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, Columbus Boulevard to Front

Front Street., Washington Avenue. to South Street

South Street, Front to Sixth

Sixth Street, South St. to Lombard

Lombard Street, Sixth to to 13th

13th Street, Lombard to Walnut

Walnut Street, 13th to 33rd

33rd Street, Walnut to Spring Garden

Spring Garden Street, 33rd to 34th

34th Street, Spring Garden to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue, 34th  to 33rd

33rd Street, Girard to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, 33rd to Mount Pleasant Drive

Mount Pleasant Drive, Reservoir to Fountain Green

Fountain Green, Mount Pleasant to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive, Fountain Green to Fairmount Avenue

Streets east of East of City Hall should be open by 10 a.m. Streets east of the Art Museum, East Fairmount Park and West Philadelphia streets should be open by 2 p.m. The entire route will reopen at 3 p.m. except for eastbound inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street.

Sunday

12:01 a.m.

Eakins Oval

Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th Street to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street, Pennsylvania Avenue to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive, inbound & outbound from Fairmount Avenue

Spring Garden Street Bridge

Martin Luther King Drive

Ramp from eastbound I-676 at 23rd Street

Ramp from westbound I-676 at 22nd Street

5 a.m.

Kelly Drive, from Fairmount Avenue to the City Line Avenue interchange

5:15 a.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th to 16th

Arch Street, 16th to Fourth

Fourth Street, Arch to Race

Race Street, Fourth to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard, Race to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, Front to Sixth

Sixth Street, South to Chestnut

Chestnut Street, Sixth to 34th

34th Street, Chestnut to Lansdowne Avenue

Lansdowne Avenue, 34th to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive to East. Memorial Hall Drive

Avenue of the Republic, East Memorial Hall Drive to States Drive

States Drive, Avenue of the Republic to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive, States Drive to Black Road

Ridge Avenue, Kelly Drive to Main St.

Main Street, Ridge Avenue to Green Lane

Streets east of City Hall should be open by 10 a.m. Streets west of the Art Museum and in the Manayunk area should be open by 4 p.m.                    -Ben Franklin Parkway, from 20th Street to Eakins Oval, including Eakins Oval, should be open by 4:30 p.m.