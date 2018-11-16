It's Philadelphia Marathon weekend and there will be street closures Saturday for the Half Marathon and the Rothman 8K and on Sunday for the Marathon.
The Philadelphia Police Department has issued the following schedule of street closures.
2:45 p.m.
Eastbound inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street.
2 a.m.
Eakins Oval
Ben Franklin Parkway, from 20th Street to Eakins Oval.
Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Kelly Drive.
Kelly Drive, inbound, from Fairmount Avenue.
Spring Garden Street Bridge, inbound from Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.
Martin Luther King Drive, inbound at the Sweet Briar Cut-off
4 a.m.
Ramp closures to all but authorized vehicles & shuttle buses for the Half Marathon:
Westbound I-676 at 22nd Street.
Eastbound I-676 at 23rd Street
Eastbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street
6 a.m.
Ben Franklin Parkway, 20th to 16th
16th Street, Race to Market
Market Street, 16th to Sixth
Sixth Street, Race to Chestnut
Chestnut Street, Sixth to Fifth
Fifth Street, Chestnut to Race
Race Street, Fifth to Columbus Boulevard
Columbus Boulevard, Race to Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue, Columbus Boulevard to Front
Front Street., Washington Avenue. to South Street
South Street, Front to Sixth
Sixth Street, South St. to Lombard
Lombard Street, Sixth to to 13th
13th Street, Lombard to Walnut
Walnut Street, 13th to 33rd
33rd Street, Walnut to Spring Garden
Spring Garden Street, 33rd to 34th
34th Street, Spring Garden to Girard Avenue
Girard Avenue, 34th to 33rd
33rd Street, Girard to Reservoir Drive
Reservoir Drive, 33rd to Mount Pleasant Drive
Mount Pleasant Drive, Reservoir to Fountain Green
Fountain Green, Mount Pleasant to Kelly Drive
Kelly Drive, Fountain Green to Fairmount Avenue
Streets east of East of City Hall should be open by 10 a.m. Streets east of the Art Museum, East Fairmount Park and West Philadelphia streets should be open by 2 p.m. The entire route will reopen at 3 p.m. except for eastbound inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street.
12:01 a.m.
Eakins Oval
Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th Street to Eakins Oval
Spring Garden Street, Pennsylvania Avenue to Kelly Drive
Kelly Drive, inbound & outbound from Fairmount Avenue
Spring Garden Street Bridge
Martin Luther King Drive
Ramp from eastbound I-676 at 23rd Street
Ramp from westbound I-676 at 22nd Street
5 a.m.
Kelly Drive, from Fairmount Avenue to the City Line Avenue interchange
5:15 a.m.
Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th to 16th
Arch Street, 16th to Fourth
Fourth Street, Arch to Race
Race Street, Fourth to Columbus Boulevard
Columbus Boulevard, Race to Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue, Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
Front Street, Washington Avenue to South Street
South Street, Front to Sixth
Sixth Street, South to Chestnut
Chestnut Street, Sixth to 34th
34th Street, Chestnut to Lansdowne Avenue
Lansdowne Avenue, 34th to South Concourse Drive
South Concourse Drive to East. Memorial Hall Drive
Avenue of the Republic, East Memorial Hall Drive to States Drive
States Drive, Avenue of the Republic to Lansdowne Drive
Lansdowne Drive, States Drive to Black Road
Ridge Avenue, Kelly Drive to Main St.
Main Street, Ridge Avenue to Green Lane
Streets east of City Hall should be open by 10 a.m. Streets west of the Art Museum and in the Manayunk area should be open by 4 p.m. -Ben Franklin Parkway, from 20th Street to Eakins Oval, including Eakins Oval, should be open by 4:30 p.m.