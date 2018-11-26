Lucie Greco and her seven year-old daughter Isabella watch as their 14 year-old Pekinese Chester plays with a treat in their Malvern home. Advances in veterinary medicine have made it possible for pets to live longer, and dogs and cats, like their human companions, can suffer the ravages of cognitive decline, also known as senility or dementia. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Dogs, Eagles, turkey legs, and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Chyncia Smith climbs a rock wall during a climbing session at the Philadelphia Rock Gym in Wyncote Monday, November 20, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Brothers Aidan Pilkington (left), 16, and Caelem, 14, from Long Island, N.Y., watch the 6ABC Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, November 22, 2018. The temperature was 24 degrees at the 8:30 a.m. start. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer The Phillies’ “Video Dan” Stephenson walks through a hallway near the clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. Since 1982, the Phillies’ manager of video productions has been a ubiquitous team presence, chronicling nearly every public and private moment from pregame cow-milking contests to postgame championship celebrations. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Jayden Thompson, 8, does one of his moves on a subway with the group Crowd Pleazerz, who dance regularly on trains. SEPTA rules do not allow it, and in 2012, they were stopped by Transit Police and charged with acquisition of services.They started the group because they wanted to inspire the youth through their dancing and dance education. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Blackgum, possibly 450 to 500 years-old, are among the most ancient of trees in the old growth forest of the Glades Wildlife Refuge, along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Environmental scientists fear the remote and protected primeval forest is threatened by the combination of sea level rise and former sand mining pits that have allowed salt water to intrude in the area. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Celebrity hairstylist Cliff Vmir fixes his hair before posing for a portrait on East Market Street Monday, November 19, 2018. Vmir is used to people stopping him on the street. Since he was a teenager, the 21-year-old who grew up in Wilmington and Philadelphia has been Instagram famous and now wants to conquer rap music. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer A volunteer for 25 years, Virginia Tucker (left) drives up to wish Steveanna Wynn well, at the warehouse November 19, 2018, where Share provides food to thousands of people each month. Wynn, the executive director of Share, is retiring after over three decades. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Nadirrah Smith reacts to the news four people found fatally shot, execution-style, in the basement of a home under renovation in the Cedar Park section of West Philadelphia Monday, November 19, 2018. She was friends with one of the men who was killed. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Erin, Julie, and Miriam Rebbechi (left to right), Zahara Shapiro (top), and daughter Aliyah Shapiro attend a vigil Tuesday, November 20, 2018 for a toddler struck and killed in a nearby YMCA parking lot in Havertown. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Black Friday shoppers listen as a JCPenney store associate explains that she can only take credit cards at her register,at the Deptford Mall Thursday, November 22, 2018, as the store opened on Thanksgiving at 2 p.m. for early Black Friday sales. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Lance Sugarman of Philadelphia and his wife, Blair, are dressed in the Christmas spirit as they shop with their children, Cooper, 6, and Paisley, 4, at the Cherry Hill Mall on Black Friday, November 23, 2018. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer A woman and child walk home through trash on East Westmoreland Street at the end of a school day Tuesday November 21, 2018. City educators are looking at how young students can best deal with the trauma they see daily, trying to help children cope amid the chaos. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Mo Howard and his four year-old granddaughter Journey Howard wait for La Salle University’s head coach Ashley Howard (Mo’s son and Journey’s dad) after a game at Tom Gola Arena. Father and son both grew up in Philadelphia basketball. Mo played at St. Joseph’s Prep, the University of Maryland, and in the NBA. Ashley played for Monsignor Bonner High School, then Drexel University before going into coaching. Before La Salle, he was an assistant coach at Villanova. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Julio Reyes, 16, dribbles the ball off his head at the Kensington Soccer Club. In eight years, the organization has grown from a few volunteers overseeing a handful of pickup games to a community anchor with nearly 1,500 youths served annually in multiple leagues, providing year-round programming, educational activities, even jobs. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer Sixers’ Markelle Fultz goes up against Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker at the Wells Fargo Center Monday, November 19, 2018. The next day, in a surprise to team, Fultz announced he will see a shoulder specialist in New York and will not take part in team practices or games until he has been evaluated. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Flyers right wing Travis Konecny fights New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (left) Friday, November 23, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Camden High School quarterback Monte Williams is tackled by Woodrow Wilson’s Jahdir White (on ground) during the annual Thanksgiving Day matchup that spans 85 years between the cross-city rivals Thursday, November 22, 2018. Camden won 39-28, their fifth victory in six years and second in a row. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Joe Williams and his Coatesville teammates celebrate with the District 1 6A trophy after defeating North Penn 42-13 Friday, November 23, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Bethlehem Freedom High School’s Jalen Stewart tries to leap off a tackle by St. Joseph’s Prep’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Michael Alexander (right) Saturday, November 24, 2018. Stewart fumbled the ball and Trotter recovered it, as the Prep won the PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal 42-14. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Eagles defensive end Chris Long sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning with help from defensive end Michael Bennett (right) during their game at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, November. 25, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (right) and long snapper Rick Lovato celebrate their victory over the New York Giants Sunday, November 25, 2018. Elliot kicked the winning 43-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in the game. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hands a towel to a fan after their 25-22 win over the New York Giants Sunday, November 25, 2018. Wentz finished 20 of 28 for 236 yards and one touchdown. He did not turn the ball over for the first time this season. Posted: November 26, 2018 - 8:57 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers