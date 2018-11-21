Authorities are searching for two people who broke into a Pottstown woman's home, robbed her, and fatally shot her in the head, leaving police to find her body in a second-floor bedroom on Sunday night.
Sylvia Williams, 38, of North Washington Street, died as a result of the gunshot wound, authorities said Wednesday. Police found her body when they responded to an alarm at her house about 6:45 p.m.
The security system at Williams' home captured two people wearing masks as they came in through the kitchen door. An image pulled from the footage shows one of the suspects holding a black handgun.
Authorities have not said what the suspects took from Williams.
Anyone with information about the slaying is being asked to call Pottstown police at 610-970-6570, or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.