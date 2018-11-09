Despite that outreach and inclusion, the school and its growth have also spawned some conflict. Radnor Township Commissioners and neighbors have taken the university to task over bright stadium lights that they say shine into residents' windows late at night. The township zoning board shot down the university's plans to install a seasonal dome over a turf field, a decision the university is appealing. And in September, the results of a town-gown survey revealed that students and residents held different views about the impact of students' partying, rowdiness, littering, and other offenses, as well as the town's general relationship with the university.