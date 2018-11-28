Part of the problem has been the decentralized nature of fire service in Pennsylvania. Recruiting and retaining volunteers has been a local responsibility, but the authors of the report said the commonwealth must share it. The report recommends Pennsylvania turn the Office of the State Fire Commissioner into a standalone office that reports directly to the governor, instead of an office under the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The state would task the office with providing technical assistance to fire departments and collecting data on the state of fire protection. Members of the commission said even getting an up-to-date figure of the number of volunteer firefighters in the state was a challenge.