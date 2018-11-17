Whole Foods has grown rapidly since its first market opened in 1980. Today, it operates more than 400 stores nationwide. Of 14 stores in Pennsylvania, nine are in Philadelphia and its collar counties. The Newtown Square location will join Main Line counterparts in Devon and Wynnewood, as well as an Exton store that opened in January 2018, also after delay. The company has 19 stores in New Jersey, mostly in the northern part of the state, but two are in South Jersey — in Cherry Hill and Marlton.