Henderson is not alone. More than 324,000 people who live Delaware, Pennsylvania, or New Jersey, work in one of the two other states. Here's an overview of when and why it costs workers extra tax dollars to work across state lines — and when it might save someone some money to have an interstate commute. Those who travel into Delaware pay the most, while high-income Pennsylvanians who work in New Jersey are getting a deal by avoiding the Garden State's income tax.