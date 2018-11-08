In the third millennium, Philadelphia's first true freeze — when the temperature at the official measuring station reaches 32 — on average has been occurring on Nov. 14, an entire week later than it did in the 20th Century.
So by recent standards, the atmosphere would be what SEPTA might call "on or close to schedule" this year with temperatures forecast to drop all the way to 30 on Sunday morning. Sunday's forecast high, 45, would be just about normal for Christmas Day.
Next week the region is expected to get another taste of December, and the National Weather service forecast for Wednesday actually reads "chance of snow" (don't take that too seriously just yet), and the Poconos might even see some flakes on Saturday.
In any event, odds favor the chills persisting until Thanksgiving.
In the shorter term, another nasty rainstorm is due Friday and Friday night, with up to an inch of rain, which could be a real hazard, given the late leaf-fall.
Leaves clog drains, plus wet leaves can be as hazardous as ice — just ask SEPTA or PATCO.
But despite the glacial pace of the annual foliage show, evidently held back by the outbreak of June at the beginning of last month and the general wetness, the seasons they are a'changing.
Tradition associates frost with Halloween around here, and that's reasonable; frost can occur when above-ground temperatures are over 32 when air comes on contact with colder surfaces such as car roofs, and some outlying areas already have hit freezing.
But officially, the first official hard freeze in the city should be associated more with post-election analyses than pumpkins.
In the period of record, dating to the 1870s, the average date of that first freeze has been Nov. 7, but the date has shown tremendous decadal variability. In the 1960s, it was Oct. 25; in the 1930s, Nov. 16.
For now, the atmosphere is taking on quite a wintry look over the Eastern half of the United States, with broad upper-air low pressure, commonly associated with cooler temperatures, due to persist into next week.
In case you're interested, the average date for the first measurable snowfall in Philly is around Dec. 11.