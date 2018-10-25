Philadelphia passed a law in June regulating fleets of shared, dockless, two-wheeled vehicles, and as recently as August still believed it would cover scooters as well as bikes. Officials were feeling pretty pleased they'd managed to get ahead of the issue and avoid the battles that have played out in other cities where the companies have scooted in ahead of regulation. "I think we've been pretty on the ball," said Aaron Ritz, who was drafting the permitting rules for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability.