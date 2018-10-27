Philadelphia-area Jews gathered for Shabbat service Saturday expressing sadness and regret upon learning of the morning shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that has left a reported 10 people dead and many others injured.
"It's tragic," Rabbi Jonathan Bienenfeld from Young Israel in Cherry Hill said. "It's just frightening. Unfortunately, these shootings have become common. We're sad whenever there is loss of life."
His comments came about an hour after shots rang out at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Bienenfeld was leading a group of adults and children on a half-mile walk in the rain along Cooper Landing Road to services at Congregation Sons of Israel, an Orthodox synagogue.
It particularly hits home when victims are targeted from the same religion, he said.
At Sons of Israel, a large sedan was blocking the driveway entrance. Bienenfeld said that the congregation has worked for years with Cherry Hill Police on security.
"We have extra security already," he said.
At Temple Beth Sholom, also in Cherry Hill, Barry Sherman blamed President Trump for an increasingly hostile environment.
"Let me just say there's been a rise of anti-Semitism the past two years," Sherman said.
He cited the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 and what he said was the president's failure to more forcefully condemn the leaders of the Unite the Right rally.
Trump condemned the Pittsburgh shootings in comments to reporters.
"It's a terrible, terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country, frankly, and all over the world, and something has to be done," he said.
Staff writer Patricia Madej contributed to this article.