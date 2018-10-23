Kelley, who describes himself as a "right of center" cartoonist, said he received a call out of the blue from the paper's editorial director, Keith Burris. Several interviews later, Kelley accepted the job, which will be his first staff cartoonist position since he was laid off in 2012 from the New Orleans Times-Picayune. His first cartoon will appear in the Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, and he will draw five original cartoons a week for the newspaper.