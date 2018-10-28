This story will be updated as we learn more about the victims of yesterday's mass shooting at Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Dr. Karl Williams, chief medical examiner of Allegheny County, listed the names of 11 victims, who range in age from 54 to 97.
Victims include:
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland;
- Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross;
- Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill;
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood;
- brothers Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill, and David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill;
- married couple Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg; Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg;
- Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill;
- Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill;
- and Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington.
UPMC Sunday morning provided an update on the victims from the mass shooting at Tree of Life being treated at their hospitals.
As of 8:45 a.m., a 61-year-old woman is in stable condition; a 70-year-old man is in critical condition; a 55-year-old male police officer is in stable condition; and a 40-year-old male officer is in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian.
At UPMC Mercy, a 27-year-old male officer is in stable condition.
Another male officer has already been released, UPMC said.