This is a developing story, please check back for details.
An alleged gunman is in custody and multiple fatalities have been confirmed following a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Three officers were shot, multiple people wounded and others were killed, according to the newspaper.
"There are multiple casualties. Neighbors are advised to shelter in place and stay in their homes and lock their doors," Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Jason Lando told the Post-Gazette shortly before 11 a.m.
In a tweet Saturday, Gov. Wolf said he was en route to the incident and confirmed that a suspect was in custody. An earlier update from the governor noted that state police were assisting local officials.
Other state officials, including Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Sen. Pat Toomey, as well as President Trump took to Twitter to say they were monitoring the events as they unfolded.
"Synagogues & places of worship are safe havens where communities come together to celebrate, pray, & reflect," Toomey wrote. "The horrific events that transpired at Tree of Life Synagogue are heartbreaking."
The Tree of Life congregation is more than 150 years old, according to its website, where it calls itself a "conservative congregation" that "also progressive and relevant to the way we live today."
"From our warm, inviting and intellectually stimulating atmosphere to our fun adult, children and family programs, it's the perfect environment to grow a strong faith rooted in tradition," it said.
Shabbat service are held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturdays.