"These are the guys that will sit there and talk about free speech this, or free speech that, until someone else that they don't like also uses their free speech. They have their freedom of speech — no one is arguing that. What they are also looking for is freedom of consequence. They're not going to have that," said Daryle Lamont Jenkins, a longtime anti-fascist activist in Philadelphia who runs a website tracking right-wing extremists. "You have to fight these guys. You have to make sure that they have no quarter whatsoever anywhere — and that's where the de-platforming comes in, and that's where the de-financing comes in."