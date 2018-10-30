Two days before the attack, Mr. Bowers reposted on Gab.com a meme expressing disappointment with the federal conspiracy and rioting indictments against some participants and organizers of the Rise Above Movement, in relation to the August 2017 Unite the Right rally that led to the death of one counter-protester. "First Trump came for the Charlottesville 4 but I kept supporting Trump because he is better than Hillary Clinton," it read, in part. "Then Trump came for me and the [sic] was no one left …"