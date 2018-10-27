Then there also was the Downtown businessman, a Squirrel Hill resident since he was 3 days old — everyone knows his name, too, though he won't permit it to be used in the paper — who was in the Five Points Bakery, hard by the synagogue. He was there to buy a morning muffin for his wife. But the line was too long so he headed back home, down Wilkins Avenue and toward Fifth, and this is what he saw: