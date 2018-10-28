A number of commemorations are scheduled Sunday in the area to honor those killed or injured in Saturday's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
Here is a selection. This will be updated throughout the day as more events become know:
2 p.m.
University of Delaware
Steps of Memorial Hall, North Green
Newark
4 p.m
Har Zion Temple
1500 Hagys Ford Rd.
Penn Valley
5 p.m.
Congregation Rodeph Shalom
615 N. Broad St.
Phila.
Shirat Hayam
700 N. Swarthmore Ave.
Ventnor
6 p.m.
Congregation Or Ami
708 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill
6:30 p.m.
Camden County Boathouse
7050 North Park Drive
Pennsauken Township
Ohev Shalom of Bucks County
944 Second Street Pike
Richboro
Congregation Brothers of Israel
530 Washington Crossing Road
Newtown
Chabad of the Main Line
625 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station
7 p.m.
Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel
8339 Old York Rd.
Elkins Park