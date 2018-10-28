A number of commemorations are scheduled Sunday in the area to honor those killed or injured in Saturday's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Here is a selection. This will be updated throughout the day as more events become know:

2 p.m.

University of Delaware

Steps of Memorial Hall, North Green

Newark

4 p.m

Har Zion Temple

1500 Hagys Ford Rd.

Penn Valley

5 p.m.

Congregation Rodeph Shalom

615 N. Broad St.

Phila.

Shirat Hayam

700 N. Swarthmore Ave.

Ventnor

6 p.m.

Congregation Or Ami

708 Ridge Pike

Lafayette Hill

6:30 p.m.

Camden County Boathouse

7050 North Park Drive

Pennsauken Township

Ohev Shalom of Bucks County

944 Second Street Pike

Richboro

Congregation Brothers of Israel

530 Washington Crossing Road

Newtown

Chabad of the Main Line

625 Montgomery Ave.

Merion Station

7 p.m.

Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel

8339 Old York Rd.

Elkins Park