Three men were wounded in a street shooting Monday morning in Kensington.
The three men were shot around 10 a.m. while on the 2800 block of North Water Street, police said. They were taken to Temple University Hospital, police said.
The victims were a 40-year-old man, shot once in the leg; a 37-year-old man shot once in each leg; and an unidentified male shot once in the chest and two times in his left arm. All three were listed in critical condition, police said.
This year 1,249 people have been shot in Philadelphia, more than the 1,220 people shot in the city in 2017.