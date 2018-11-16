Philadelphia Police rereleased video footage Friday hoping to find someone who might recognize two people allegedly involved in the abduction and robbery of a 21-year-old man two months ago in Tacony.
Police said the victim was abducted at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14 on the 6700 block of Ditman Street by two people who threatened him with a gun, forced him into a white Chrysler, blindfolded him, and bound his hands.
According to Capt. Mark Burgmann of the Special Victims Unit, the suspects assaulted the man, stole items from his backpack, and forced him to give them the PIN number for his debit card. They drove to multiple locations with the man for more than an hour, before dropping him off near his home, Burgmann said.
Police now believe that four people were involved in the crime, only two of whom — a man and a woman — were caught on surveillance video. Detective Thomas Price said he believes the suspects knew the victim and may live in the area.
The suspects, if apprehended, could face charges of robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and theft, Burgmann said during a news conference at the Special Victims Unit at 3900 Lancaster Ave., Powelton.
The surveillance video was retrieved from a Wawa in the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue in Holmesburg, where the suspects allegedly withdrew $500 from an ATM. It shows a man and a woman and two vehicles — a white Chrysler 300 and a white Jeep Renegade. A license plate seen in the video is likely a temporary plate, Price said.
Tipsters should call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3266 or -3261.