A jury of six men and six women heard both sides Thursday as Smukler's trial on conspiracy, obstruction, campaign finance violations and other counts opened in Philadelphia. The trial, expected to last up to three weeks before U.S. District Judge Jan E. DuBois, not only could entangle some familiar political names, but also offer a glimpse into the campaign workings of Brady, a top power broker in the region who's retiring this year after two decades in Congress.