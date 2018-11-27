In tonight's Mississippi U.S. Senate runoff election, Democratic challenger Mike Espy hopes to pull off an upset in a deep-red state after a series of controversial statements made by incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Google, Walmart and Major League Baseball are among the companies that have asked for a refund of their campaign contributions after Hyde-Smith was recorded earlier this month referencing a public hanging.
"If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row," Hyde-Smith said, referring to a Mississippi rancher who was supporting her campaign. She has refused to apologize for the comments, and said in a public statement, "any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous."
It's not the only controversy Hyde-Smith has stirred up. CNN reported that the embattled senator once promoted a state measure praising a Confederate soldier and pushed a revisionist history of the Civil War. A photo of Hyde-Smith wearing a Confederate hat and holding a rifle, which she posted on Facebook in 2014, has also re-surfaced. And the Jackson Free Press reported that the high school she attended was a segregated academy created by white parents who didn't want to send their kids to schools with black students.
Hyde-Smith was also caught on video suggesting that suppressing the rights of students to vote was "a great thing." Her campaign called her comments a "joke."
"The senator absolutely is not a racist and does not support voter suppression," a spokeswoman for Hyde-Smith's campaign told the Washington Post.
The polls close in Mississippi at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said more than 46,000 absentee ballots were requested for the runoff, suggesting there will be a high voter turnout.
Here are six things to know about tonight's race:
On election night, both Hyde-Smith and Espy came up short of the 50 percent required to win. Hyde-Smith won 41.2 percent, compared to Espy's 40.8 percent. Republican Chris McDaniel finished third with 16.5 percent.
Trump won Mississippi by nearly 18 points in 2016, but the combination of Hyde-Smith's controversial remarks and the sagging popularity of the president — even in deep-red states — have combined to potentially make tonight's runoff a close affair.
The New York Times reported that a private Republican poll taken earlier this month found Hyde-Smith's lead over Espy had narrowed to five points. And according to FiveThirtyEight, the only public poll conducted on the race this month suggests Espy will outperform the average Democrat. Despite that, Hyde-Smith remains the clear favorite to win.
President Trump campaigned alongside her at two campaign rallies on Monday in Biloxi and Tupelo. But the president also stoked some racial tension by saying of Espy, who is African-American, "How does he fit in with Mississippi? How does he fit in?"
Hyde-Smith, a cattle farmer and the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress, has only served as the state's senator since April. She was nominated by Gov. Phil Bryant to fill the seat after Thad Chochran, who had represented the state since 1978, resigned due to health issues.
According to Politico, two White House officials urged Bryant earlier this year to appoint someone other than Hyde-Smith to the seat, citing unease that she wasn't ready for the spotlight.
Like many of the Republicans running in deep-red states, Hyde-Smith is an outspoken supporter of President Trump. On Monday afternoon, she spelled it out pretty clearly on Twitter: "Make no mistake — a vote for me is a vote for @realDonaldTrump and #MAGA."
But Hyde-Smith served as a Democratic state senator until switching parties in 2010. McDaniel, a Republican who lost against Hyde-Smith on election night, called it a "case of ideological amnesia" when Hyde-Smith said she couldn't remember who she voted for during the state's 2008 Democratic presidential primary.
Espy was forced to confront his past lobbying work during the campaign after Fox News reported he was paid $750,000 by the Ivory Coast in 2011 under former president Laurent Gbadbo, who is currently on trial at the International Criminal Court at The Hague for crimes against humanity. Espy said he was only paid $400,000 before ending his three-month contract after just a month on the job.
Espy was also forced to resign as Agriculture Secretary after an investigation was opened into allegations that he received improper gifts. Espy was ultimately acquitted of all charges.
If Hyde-Smith wins tonight's runoff, she will become the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in the Senate. If Espy wins, he'd be the first African-American elected to the Senate from Mississippi since Reconstruction back in 1874.
The race won't do much in terms of the balance of power in the Senate, where Republicans will hold the majority regardless of the outcome. But the last Democrat to represent Mississippi in the Senate was John Stennis, a supporter of racial segregation who at 81 years old was re-elected to his final term back in 1982.