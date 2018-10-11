Menendez was accused of accepting lavish gifts in exchange for political favors to a donor, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen. He denied there was a bribe or any special treatment, saying he and Melgen were longtime friends. His corruption trial ended with a hung jury, but he never disputed the key parts of the federal indictment: including accepting free trips on Melgen's jet and pushing the Obama administration to resolve the doctor's Medicare billing dispute — which defense attorneys said interested Menendez because it reflected broader policy flaws.