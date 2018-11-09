In the end, Kim says, he believes he won over the people of his home district with days and months filled with small events in living rooms, where people got to know him. He campaigned for more than a year without a primary opponent. He hired a lean staff of campaign professionals in the early years of their careers — his campaign manager, Zack Carroll, is 27 — who he says worked with a "no turf, no ego" ethos and a clear mission.