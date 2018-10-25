Slide the center line to view the changing district

Voters who live within the boundaries of the old, heavily contorted Seventh Congressional District will vote in a special election for the U.S. House to serve the remaining two months of the term of Pat Meehan, who resigned in April.

But the congressional map has been redrawn, and the old district now overlaps six new congressional districts. Voters on Nov. 6 will see two sets of names on the ballot: One for the special election in the old district and one for full, two-year terms in the new districts.

Use the slider below to compare the old Seventh District with the six new districts that lie within its boundaries.

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist