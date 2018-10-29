A Tough Senate Map for Democrats

Democrats have 24 senators running for reelection in November, 10 in states won by Donald Trump in 2016. Republicans are only defending nine Senate seats in eight states, only one of which voted for Clinton in 2016.

Roll over each state for the names of senators running for reelection, and the vote for the 2016 presidential election.

