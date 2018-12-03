WASHINGTON — A military honor guard placed President George Herbert Walker Bush's casket gently on a platform in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon as national leaders began a series of ceremonies honoring his life of service.
Lawmakers from both parties gathered to pay homage to Bush, whose death, less than a month after a rancorous midterm election, reminded many of a less divisive time in American politics.
The 41st president was carried up the steps of the Capitol's west front as the sun set in Washington, the uniformed pallbearers stepping carefully past members of the Bush family waiting on the top landing, including his eldest son the 43rd President, George W. Bush; former First Lady Laura Bush; former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush; and Columba Bush.
George H.W. Bush is the 32nd person in history to lie in state under the Capitol's dome, atop the platform that once held Abraham Lincoln's body. The same honor was bestowed on Sen. John McCain in August. Remembrances of both men evoked an era political figures showed respect to their political opponents, and received it in turn.
A funeral is planned at the National Cathedral on Wednesday, with President Trump and all four living former presidents expected to attend in a display of national unity.
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge became friends with Bush after leading his 1980 presidential campaign efforts in Erie County.
He, like others, recalled Bush as humble and gracious.
"I've walked through enough kitchens with him, because vice presidents and presidents don't go through the front, where as a matter of course he insisted on greeting and saying hello and taking photographs," Ridge said. "The respect he had for world leaders and the people in the kitchen, it was the same."
Ridge said those traits that mourners and leaders have praised in Bush are ones that he hopes people would value more now.
"You like to think that maybe this gives us an opportunity to rethink what a priority it should be for us in the future to insist that our leaders reflect these qualities as well — the humaneness, the compassion, the respect for institutions, the respect for legitimate differences of opinion," Ridge said.
"He was just the consummate uniter," said Charlie Gerow, a Harrisburg-based Republican who had worked on the Ronald Reagan campaign when Reagan defeated Bush for the Republican presidential nomination in 1980.
When Bush joined the Reagan ticket as the vice presidential nominee, Gerow said, there were hard feelings among aides who had spent months competing, but not from the man who had lost.
"He had been our rival. The race for the nomination that year had been a tough campaign, he was a tough competitor," Gerow recalled. But Bush was "gracious and kind to the folks who had been on the other team as much as he had been to the people who had been with him from the start."
He said that trait trailed Bush into the White House, pointing to his work to build a coalition for the first Gulf War and his habit of sending gracious thank you notes to all types of people who helped him. Bush even left one for the man who defeated him, Bill Clinton, telling the Democrat he was "rooting hard for you" as he took office.
Gerow still has several notes from Bush from when he visited Pennsylvania and he offered assistance. In one instance, Gerow staffed a Bush visit to Bethlehem Steel during the 1980 general election campaign. Early one morning before the event, Bush gathered some of the young aides for a run through Lehigh University's campus.
"He was always trying to bring people closer to him and use the things we had in common to do that," Gerow said, remembering the president, a former baseball player, as a tall, lanky runner.
Bush, however, was also sharply criticized for employing an infamous political attack on Democrat Michael Dukakis during the 1988 presidential race. The Republican's campaign ran ads based on Willie Horton, a convicted criminal who raped a woman while on furlough from a prison in Massachusetts, where Dukakis was governor. It was seen as an attempt to stoke racial fears for political advantage.
In office, however, Bush was widely hailed as respectful, even toward opponents, and in later years formed a close partnership with the Democrat who defeated him in 1992, Bill Clinton. Years after their political clash, they raised money for disaster relief and became honorary co-chairs of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, founded after Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot and gravely wounded in 2011.
"His character and his the way he presented himself was always respectful of the office and always respectful of the people that he was dealing with," said Carolyn Lukensmeyer, executive director of the Institute.
She pointed to his decision to break his "no new taxes" pledge in order to cut a deal with Democrats, even though it hurt his political standing.
Michael Smerconish, a radio host and political commentator from Bucks County, was a freshman at Lehigh during Bush's visit there, and remembered gathering people from his dorm to serve as drivers in the motorcade. He later served as an intern and staffer, helping arrange Bush's trips.
"He had manners. That's not something we often say about people today, especially public servants, shame," Smerconish wrote in an email.
Asked about the traits he recalled most about the former president he wrote "Humility. Grace. Credentials."
"He was a privileged guy who could have done anything – or nothing – and he choose to serve his country," Smerconish wrote.
Ridge remembered Election Night in 1994, long after Bush had left office. Ridge was elected Pennsylvania governor that night, and one of Bush's sons, George W. Bush, was elected governor of Texas. But another son, Jeb, lost in his bid to become Florida's governor.
"He said, 'I know what it is to lose, so I'm going down to FL to be with Jeb,'" Ridge recalled. "That's who he was."