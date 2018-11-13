Democrats have been known to indulge in the occasional gerrymander when they're in power, as the case of Maryland so vividly illustrates. Yet in the run-up to the 2010 Census, it was Republicans who realized that the pathway to power ran through the nation's statehouses, where most districts are drawn. They weren't exactly subtle about this — their redistricting initiative had a name (REDMAP), and a public website where, in 2013, they boasted that "Republicans enjoy a 33-seat margin in the U.S. House … having endured Democratic successes atop the ticket and over one million more votes cast for Democratic House candidates than Republicans."