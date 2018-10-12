Pirro, who has hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News since January 2011, was the featured guest speaker for the "special campaign event" paid for by Wagner's gubernatorial campaign, which took place at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in York. According to an invitation, individual tickets to the event cost $130, while VIP seats went for $2,500 a ticket (and included a signed copy of her latest book, Liars, Leakers and Liberals).