Brennan told the Journal that she was allegedly assaulted in April 2017 in her apartment by Alvarez, who was the campaign's director of Muslim and Latino outreach. The following is Brennan's account of the incident, as reported by the newspaper: Alvarez gave her a ride to her apartment in Jersey City following a bar outing among campaign workers. Alvarez said he wanted to use the bathroom and get a drink of water, then attacked her. She managed to get away and lock herself in the bathroom. He left.