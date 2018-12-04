Tax abatements and other tax breaks cost the School District of Philadelphia $62 million in 2017, according to a study released Monday.
Good Jobs First, a left-leaning think tank, analyzed new abatement disclosure data from 5,600 school districts throughout the country and found that Philadelphia had lost the second highest amount of revenue. At the top of the list was the Hillsboro School District in the western suburbs of Portland, Ore., which lost $97 million in potential revenue to tax breaks last year.
Lee Whack, spokesman for the Philadelphia schools, said it is not possible to gauge the net impact of the incentives. "Do tax breaks result in increased activity with benefits that outweigh the value of those tax breaks?" he said. "The study doesn't answer that question."
The report was compiled as the result of new accounting rules that require municipal governments and school districts to disclose for the first time the value of corporate tax breaks they grant in the name of economic development. Among its findings: Schools in 28 states lost at least $1.8 billion over the last fiscal year as a result of corporate tax subsidies; School districts in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, collectively lost nearly $1.6 billion
The 414 school districts in Pennsylvania that were examined reported combined losses of $98 million in revenue, the majority of it in Philadelphia. Good Jobs First reported that the $98 million could have hired more than 2,000 teachers statewide at the average 2017 salary of $48,618.
When asked about the report, Superintendent William Hite said he would comment after digesting it. The Kenney administration also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.