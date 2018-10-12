As a candidate, Trump repeatedly claimed that the murder rate was "the highest it's been in 45 years." That was wildly untrue. In fact, the murder rate had dropped to the lowest on record in 2014 — 4.4 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. And while it did rise for the next two years, it was still only 5.4 per 100,000 in 2016, just where it had been the year before Obama took office, and far below the peak rate of 10.2 reached in 1980.