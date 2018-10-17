HARRISBURG – With just hours left in the year's final voting session Wednesday, the top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate was pushing a plan that would temporarily allow older victims of child sexual abuse to sue their attackers – but not the deep-pocketed institutions, such as the Catholic Church, that may have covered up the crimes.
Sen. Don White (R.,Indiana) described the outlines of the proposal to reporters outside the GOP majority's caucus room, where senators were continuing to meet at about 12:30 p.m.. He said there was rank-and-fiile support for it.
The latest fix championed by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) was immediately met with condemnation from victims and their advocates, who say the only just solution is to fully adopt a state grand jury's recommendation to change the civil statute of limitations to allow lawsuits against both abusers and institutions for up to two years.
Currently, the law bars legal claims for sexual abuse from those older than 30, which would prohibit recovery of damages for decades-old acts like many of those described by a state grand jury report of clergy abuse in Catholic dioceses.
"I don't know what's going to happen in caucus," White said as he emrged from the meeting. "Right now, nobody's opposing what's going on. There's good civil talk and back and forth, a lot of questions being asked."
He added, "From my standpoint, I think it's what we should be doing."
Aides to Scarnati did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The proposal, however, would walk back their stated opposition to any change in the statute of limitations. For years, he and others have said they believes any retroactive change in the law violates the remedies clause of the state Constitution, which has been interpreted by some lawyers and legal scholars as prohibiting retroactive changes to time-barred claims.
The debate over the civil window picked up intensity after the release in August of a grand jury Catholic clergy sexual abuse in Pennsylvania involving more than 1,000 victims over seven decades.
The grand jurors who spent two years listening to evidence in the case made four policy recommendations. Key among them was eliminating the statute of limitations in criminal cases involving child sexual abuse; and opening a two-year window so that victims who are too old under current law to file civil claims can have a chance to sue their attackers and the institutions that covered up the abuse. As it stands, victims have until the age of 30 to sue.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office ran the investigation that led to the report was meeting this afternoon with Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre). As he headed to the meeting, Shapiro called reports of a proposal allowing victims to sue only individual abusers "disgraceful."
The GOP-controlled House of Representatives late last month passed legislation, championed by Rep. Mark Rozzi (D., Berks), a clergy abuse victim himself, that included a provision for a two-year window. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office ran the investigation into clergy abuse in the Catholic church, has endorsed all four recommendations and has pushed for legislative action. Victims and their advocates have crowded Capitol hallways and visited senators' offices to persuade them
Scarnati has been the most vocal and the most powerful opponent to a window. Lobbyists for the Catholic Church and the insurance industry have also fiercely lobbied against any retroactive changes. Both have claimed that such a retroactive change would deal a devastating financial blow.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.