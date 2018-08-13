David S. Glosser, a retired doctor who lives in the Philadelphia area and is the uncle of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, called his nephew an "immigration hypocrite" in a scathing op-ed piece in Politico Magazine on Monday.
"I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, who is an educated man and well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family's life in this country," Glosser wrote, detailing how Miller's ancestors fled anti-Jewish violence in eastern Europe in the early 1900s and eventually settled in Johnstown, Pa., a city 90 minutes east of Pittsburgh.
Glosser grew up in Johnstown and later relocated to the Philadelphia area. He could not be reached Monday, but public records indicate he lives in Yardley. He also performs psychological evaluations for clients of HIAS Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides legal services to immigrants.
Miller was the brains behind the Trump administration's highly-controversial "zero-tolerance" policy, which separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their parents at the southern U.S. border before President Trump — facing public outcry — reluctantly signed an executive order to halt family separations.
Trump has repeatedly vilified immigrants, using language such as "infest" and "crime infested and breeding" to describe them.
"Trump and my nephew both know their immigrant and refugee roots," Glosser wrote in Politico. "Yet, they repeat the insults and false accusations of earlier generations against these refugees to make them seem less than human. Trump publicly parades the grieving families of people hurt or killed by migrants, just as the early Nazis dredged up Jewish criminals to frighten and enrage their political base to justify persecution of all Jews."
Glosser's opinion piece has been widely shared on Twitter, where Miller's name was trending Monday afternoon.
This isn't the first time Glosser has criticized his nephew. In the weeks before Election Day in 2016, Glosser wrote on Facebook, "with all familial affection I wish Stephen career success and personal happiness, however I cannot endorse his political preferences. I am not a Trump supporter."