One of the victims, an unidentified man was wounded multiple times in both legs and one time in the left armpit. Police took him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Police reported that at the same scene, a 27-year-old woman was shot one time in the left shoulder, and an 18-year-old man was also shot one time in the lower back. Medics took both to Temple University Hospital. Both were listed in critical but stable condition.

Police had no arrest and no motive in either shooting.