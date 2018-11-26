Unclear:

Rep.-elect Chrissy Houlahan: The Chester County Democrat told CNN she is "leaning towards" supporting Pelosi but "there are a lot of moving parts in leadership and many decisions that need to be made. … I'm a deliberative person so I'm working hard to understand what all of my options are, how I can best serve my constituency." Houlahan is also vying to become one of three chairs of House Democrats' messaging arm, arguing that the large freshman class deserves representation. She left her position open during her campaign in Pennsylvania's Sixth Congressional District.