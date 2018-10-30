The Board of Revision of Taxes, which took weeks to count the total number of appeals it received by the Oct. 1 deadline, released the total count Monday (7,700). It received 6,600 appeals last year for 2018 assessments, when the city issued new values for commercial and industrial properties, Pagan said. In 2017, when owners were informed of new land values, more than 4,000 appeals were filed. In 2014, the first year of the city's Actual Value Initiative, under which properties are to be assessed at 100 percent of market value, there were 23,000 appeals.