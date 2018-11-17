A gathering of self-described conservatives and a group of counter-protesters are expected to meet on Independence Mall Saturday morning amid claims on social media that the event could also draw white supremacists or members of other hate groups.
The so-called "We the People" rally, which organizers have said is an event to celebrate the Constitution, is scheduled to kick off around 11 a.m. at Sixth and Market Streets. Opponents have pledged to begin assembling around 10:30.
As of 8:30 a.m., barricades had been set up near 5th and Market Streets, across from the National Museum of American Jewish History, but the only people holding signs and hollering were the ones cheering on runners in the Philadelphia Half Marathon.
There were a few police cars blocking off roads for the marathoners, and no signs of either protesters or counter protesters as yet.
After the main pack of runners had passed, a handful of national park police was a more visible presence, standing casually outside Independence Visitors Center drinking coffee and wearing tactical vests.
It was not clear how many attendees might show up for either side, though officials from the city and the National Park Service, which owns the land, said police would be on-hand to monitor potential tensions.
For weeks, the event has attracted intense reaction online due to comments made or shared on social media. Opponents of the rally have pointed to the activity — some of which appears to have been deleted — to bolster claims that members of violence-prone, right-wing hate groups such as the Proud Boys or Three Percenters were planning to attend.
Event organizers have denied that the rally is for hate-filled or racist people, saying they will seek to remove any attendees promoting aggression or violence.
Additional reporting by Bethany Ao.