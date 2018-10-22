Dr. Rothman estimated he had personally performed more than 50,000 hip and knee replacements. In a field in which doctors usually retire in their 60s or 70s, Dr. Rothman was performing surgery two days a week up until this year, when he retired in May. He no longer ran the business but was involved in its operation as a partner. He traveled to New York once a week to work as an adviser with the Riverside Co., a private-equity firm, and taught medical students at Jiao Tong University in Shanghai. He was vice chair of the board of Thomas Jefferson University.