Orthopedic surgeon Richard Rothman, 81, has died, leaving behind the institute named for him and a legacy as a renowned surgeon in the city of Philadelphia and well beyond. The cause of death was not known as of Sunday evening.
Born Dec. 2, 1936, Dr. Rothman was the founder of the Rothman Institute and an eminent surgeon. His death was reported on social media by colleagues on Sunday and confirmed early Monday by a spokesman for the Rothman Institute. Other details were not available.
Educated at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Rothman turned a talent for replacing hips into a medical empire. After getting his start by replacing the hip of Philadelphia media mogul Walter Annenberg, Dr. Rothman took a donation from Annenberg and opened the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. Physicians at the institute have served as the orthopedics department for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and as team physicians for local sports teams including the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, 76ers, and Villanova University.
A native of Cheltenham, he was the son of a Polish immigrant who arrived in the United States around 1920 with meager savings and little education. He died when his son Richard was just 16.
In 1969, a young Richard Rothman traveled to England to learn how to perform hip replacements from surgical pioneer John Charnley. At that time, he would say later, patients with bad hips had "only bad choices." They could use a walker or have surgeries that didn't do much good. "You were really out of luck," he told Inquirer reporter Stacey Burling.
Dr. Rothman was among the first surgeons in the city to embrace hip replacement surgery. He was only a couple of years into his practice when Annenberg, the publisher and philanthropist, decided to do something about his arthritic hips. Like other wealthy Philadelphians at the time, he sought out Charnley. But, in a move that would transform Dr. Rothman's career, Charnley persuaded Annenberg that his young protégé in Philadelphia would do a fine job.
Dr. Rothman replaced one of Annenberg's hips and, a few years later, the other. After the first, Annenberg asked Dr. Rothman about his goals in life. To build a "center of excellence in hip surgery," Dr. Rothman replied. Annenberg donated several million dollars to Pennsylvania Hospital, and the Rothman Institute was born. Dr. Rothman was in his early 30s.
In the years since, the Rothman Institute — now affiliated with Jefferson Health System and seven other health systems — has grown into one of the world's largest orthopedic organizations, with 755,000 patient visits a year. Annual revenue is half a billion dollars. The organization ranks second among orthopedic groups in research grants from the National Institutes of Health.
The institute, which has 29 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, had recently signed a strategic affiliation agreement with Northwell Health to move into New York in April. The institute also invests in young companies such as Force Therapeutics, which developed a way to coach patients through postoperative physical therapy on the internet. "It's disruptive, it's convenient, and dramatically lowers the cost," Dr. Rothman said.
Meanwhile, the second generation of a hip implant that Dr. Rothman helped design remains one of the world's top two artificial hips and has brought in more than $1 billion in sales.
Dr. Rothman estimated he had personally performed more than 50,000 hip and knee replacements. In a field in which doctors usually retire in their 60s or 70s, Dr. Rothman was performing surgery two days a week up until this year, when he retired in May. He no longer ran the business but was involved in its operation as a partner. He traveled to New York once a week to work as an adviser with the Riverside Co., a private-equity firm, and taught medical students at Jiao Tong University in Shanghai. He was vice chair of the board of Thomas Jefferson University.
No announcements about services for Dr. Rothman have been made.