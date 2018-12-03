Among the more serious charges against Hartley involved his participation in a home invasion in Southwest Philadelphia in April 2014 in which he and other defendants mistakenly identified a man as a drug trafficker. The victim was waterboarded and stripped naked, and boiling water was poured on his groin. The attackers threatened to sodomize his wife while his 4-year-old daughter watched. After realizing their target was not a drug trafficker, they stole his car.