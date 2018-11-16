Forests cover about 45 percent of New Jersey, the nation's most densely populated state, and the Pinelands make up 1.1 million acres. While McLaughlin will also make pine and maple products, the Atlantic white cedar is New Jersey's most valuable tree, hailed for its resistance to both rot and insects. Many of the trees he harvests were felled by storms, and when the mill is operational next year, he plans to market cedar siding and decking, cooking planks, shingles, even large logs for duck decoys, all under the banner of McLaughlin's Forest Products. One of his largest clients is Williamsburg, Va., where cedar is used to repair the historic colonial buildings.