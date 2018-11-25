The accident, involving a Route 25 bus, occurred at 9:15 a.m. at Somerset Street and Aramingo Avenue, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman. Philadelphia police said a 19-year-old male was speeding north on Aramingo in a Nissan Maxima at the same time a Ford Fusion driven by a 66-year-old woman was traveling south, behind the stopped bus. When the woman tried to pass the bus, police said, she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit head-on by the Nissan. The impact caused the woman's car to hit the bus, police said.