Several people were reportedly injured Sunday morning when a SEPTA bus collided with two private vehicles in Port Richmond.
The accident, involving a Route 25 bus, occurred at 9:15 a.m. at Somerset Street and Aramingo Avenue, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman. Philadelphia police said a 19-year-old male was speeding north on Aramingo in a Nissan Maxima at the same time a Ford Fusion driven by a 66-year-old woman was traveling south, behind the stopped bus. When the woman tried to pass the bus, police said, she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit head-on by the Nissan. The impact caused the woman's car to hit the bus, police said.
The only passenger on the bus at the time of the collision reported minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, Busch said. The bus driver was not hurt, he said.
Police said the male driver was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital with head injuries. Police said five other passengers, the female driver, and a passenger in her car were taken to "various hospitals" for unspecified injuries. Police said the accident remains under investigation.