Police are seeking three men in a fatal shooting at a speakeasy in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.
About 20 people were in the social club on the 4700 block of D Street when the victim, Roberto Hernandez, 32, was gunned down shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that three men entered the club and walked up to the victim. One of the men pulled a gun and handed it to a companion, who then shot Hernandez twice, Small said. The three then bolted out the door.
The victim, who had gunshot wounds to the chest and hip, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m., police said.
Homicide detectives, who were questioning witnesses, have not disclosed whether they established a possible motive.
6ABC reported that a birthday party was underway in the speakeasy when the shooting occurred.