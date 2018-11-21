Louis DePaul was a life-long Eagles fan who died in February, not long after the team's Super Bowl win. DePaul's son, Stephen, wanted to spread his father's ashes on the field following the Eagles Week 1 win against the Falcons this season, but security officials at The Link stopped him. So Ryan Banks, a fan who was seated a row in front of DePaul, took the ashes and dumped them onto the field when the security guards turned away.