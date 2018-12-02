Three people were found dead in a North Philadelphia rowhouse shortly after 7:30 Saturday night.
The body of a woman was discovered on the second floor of the house in the 1900 block of West Venango Street in the Tioga section of the city. The bodies of two men were located in the basement.
None of the victims have been identified, police said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no signs of forced entry, but the house had been ransacked, police said.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.