"The artists that are working here and trying to help a city like Trenton rebuild itself based on the arts, it's unparalleled," said Kuzemka. "There are other cities that have been able to pull this off quicker than we have, but we have a lot of boots on the ground. A lot of us work incredibly hard to make sure that we can rebuild a city that we all love through the arts and being creative. The face that we all believe in that and have continued to do it for so many years speaks volumes for the creative community in Trenton, which is something I'm incredibly proud to be a part of."