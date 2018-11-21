The roadway at 12th and Dickinson Streets in South Philadelphia collapsed early Wednesday after a water main broke in the overnight hours.
It is not immediately clear if the main break caused the collapse or was caused by the roadway sinking. The intersection had been closed Monday after a small hole appeared in the roadway.
Crews have turned off the water flow from the break but officials say about 60 homes were without water.
The intersection is closed and there is no word on when it might be able to reopen.
The collapse came a day after a section of Girard Avenue in Fishtown reopened after a water main broke a month ago.