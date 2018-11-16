Rare is a word that is rarely used properly these days, but it is an appropriate one in the case of Thursday's snowstorm.
The 3.6 inches measured officially at Philadelphia International Airport not only was a record for a Nov. 15 for Philadelphia, it was the biggest snowfall so early in what we would loosely call "the season" in 65 years.
It also qualifies as the No. 2 snowfall so early in the season in the entire period of official snow records, dating to 1884 in Philadelphia.
In fact, measurable snow — 0.1 inches or more — has been documented on only nine occasions by mid-November, according to official records.
None of them was in a league with Nov. 6-7, 1953, when a peculiar storm surprised Philadelphia with 8.8 inches. That one cut inland and went on to layer a swath of heavy snow across Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
It followed what David A. Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist called a Sandy-like path; Superstorm Sandy in 2012 defied convention by hooking a left at the Jersey coast. New England and the Garden State ended up on the warm side of it, getting rains and hurricane-force gusts.
One reason why big snows are scarce this early is the Atlantic Ocean. Most of the major snowfalls around here are the product of coastal nor'easters, which generate strong onshore winds. They are prodigious importers of mild air; this time of year sea-surface temperatures on average are in the 50s.
And while snow is fairly common when temperatures are near or above freezing in late March and April when the upper air, where the snow is made, is cold, that is not usually the case in mid-November.
The key on Thursday was just how cold and dry the air near the surface was, said Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. At the onset the precipitation was intense, and the cold air held its ground long enough for several inches of snow to accumulate.
A side issue to consider is where the snow is measured. Philadelphia's official measuring spot is at the airport, which is next to the river, near a swamp, and in proximity of buildings and paved surfaces.
It is not the most-representative venue for measuring snow; snow is far more likely to accumulate early or late in the season in elevated areas and places away from the peak influences of the urban heat island effect.
.A 13-year-old weather geek named Joel N. Myers, recalled measuring 13 inches at in intersection in Northeast Philly on Nov. 7, 1953, and being outraged when he learned of the official total.
That official total came from the airport.