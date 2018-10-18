On an October day that has featured a premature outbreak of overcoats and the atmosphere behaving as though it's Thanksgiving, the government issued its winter outlook on Thursday, saying odds favor a mild winter in most of the country — but not necessarily around here.
The Climate Prediction Center also said while signals are mixed on our temperatures, chances are good that precipitation would be above normal along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts, suggesting an active storm track.
But in a late-morning briefing, lead forecaster Mike Halpert cautioned that the climate center isn't in the snow-forecast business just yet and that the outlook is "probabilistic in nature."
It is far-less specific and flashier than the ones issued by private-sector companies, one of which saw pre-winter patterns similar to those of 1995-96 and 2009-10. Those happened to be the two snowiest on record around here.
Talk of winter might have a particular bite since this is going to be the coldest day in Philadelphia in seven months. Frost and freeze advisories are up in parts of the region, and temperatures are in for a fight to get out of the 40s Thursday, and again on Sunday.
But the chilly spell isn't necessarily a harbinger.
The forecasts assembled by the meteorologists at the government's Climate Prediction Center are objective and "probabilistic" because they are constrained by the unforgiving limits of a science that has long shown promise but has been consistently outwitted by the atmosphere.
Last winter, for example, none of the early outlooks caught wind of the incredibly warm, record-shattering February in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
The computer models that have had such amazing success (OK, not always) in short-term weather prediction haven't produced the same results in the long range.
Short-term computer models suffer from incomplete observations of the present state of the atmosphere — think of the oceans and lesser-developed nations that have bigger issues than figuring out the temperature — and the forecast errors worsen over time.
Halpert said computer advances would be the key to progress in long-term forecasting. But for now, one of the most-useful tools is the so-called optimal climate normal, a fancy phrase for the overall trend.
Most recent winters have been mild in the United States. Asked whether that was a function of worldwide warming and whether the warm-winter trend would continue, Halpert, hedging his bets, answered: "I'm probably not going to touch the 'continue.' "
The atmosphere is what scientists call a nonlinear chaotic system. It is three-dimensional and behaves like a fluid attached to a sphere spinning at 1,000 mph and hurtling around the sun at 6,500 mph with the amount of solar radiation reaching the earth changing subtly instant by instant.
Still, meteorologists keep climbing back on that bicycle, and Halpert said the climate center's have shown improvements. The government has been issuing winter outlooks since 1972. It also has been doing them for other seasons, but winter traditionally has drawn the most interest.
As for the commercial-sector winter outlooks, AccuWeather Inc. is calling for slightly above-normal snowfall around here; a mild December, about 2.5 degrees above normal; an average January, and a February that would be about 3 degrees below normal — or 9 degrees colder than last February in Philadelphia.
The Commodity Weather Group and WeatherBell outlooks are similar. Weather Concierge, the company that evoked the 1995-96 and 2009-10 winters, says that while temperatures will be near normal, it will be quite stormy in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Steven DiMartino, chief meteorologist at Weather Concierge, said that the burgeoning El Niño warming in the tropical Pacific is likely to energize an active storm track that could result in a sequence of coastal storms.
When the surface waters out that way get warm, that can be a big deal in the United States; weather generally travels west to east, and the warming generates strong upper-air winds from the west.
In long-range forecasting, however, simplification is the great enemy of reality. El Niño has been slow to take hold, although the Climate Prediction Center still says it is likely that it will be brewing during the winter.
And Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's longtime long-range forecaster, says winter outcomes during El Niños and their opposites, La Niñas, have been decidedly mixed.
"Some of them haven't worked out the way they were supposed to work out," he said.
The same can be said for seasonal forecasts.